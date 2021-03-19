Rohit becomes second Indian after Kohli to cross 9,000 T20 runs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 18 (ANI): Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the second Indian batsman to cross 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. Virat Kohli is the other Indian batsman to have crossed the 9,000-run mark in T20s and he is the leading run-getter for India in the shortest format of the game -- international and domestic combined.

Rohit achieved the feat in the fourth T20I against England here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match is a must-win for the hosts if they want to level the five-match series and the start wasn't too auspicious as the hosts lost Rohit for just 12 in the fourth over with the team score on 21.

West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle is the leading run-getter in the shortest format with a total of 13,270 runs from 416 matches while Kieron Pollard is at the second spot with 10,629 runs.



Kohli is at the seventh spot in the leading run-getters' list in the shortest format while Rohit is at the ninth spot.

Coming back to the game, Eoin Morgan-led England won the toss and elected to field in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. England did not make any change in their lineup from the third T20I while India made two changes to their lineup as the Kohli-led side brought in Suryakumar Yadav in place of the injured Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar for Yuzvendra Chahal.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar.

England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordon, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. (ANI)

