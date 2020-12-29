Rohit pulls up Pujara for 'stiff' pose in Ashwin's group photo

Melbourne [Australia], December 29 (ANI): The Indian players were in a joyous mood on Tuesday after a commanding win over Australia and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen engaging in a fun banter with opener Rohit Sharma over Cheteshwar Pujara's pose in a group photo.

After the win, Ashwin took to Instagram and posted a picture featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, and himself. While others posed in a relaxed manner, Pujara stood straight and in an attention position.

Taking a dig, Rohit Sharma commented: "Pujara too stiff." To this, Ashwin replied: "@rohitsharma45 national anthem was playing in his head!!"



India secured an eight-wicket win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test and the joy was visible in the way the cricketers pulled each other's leg.

With no Virat Kohli, no Rohit Sharma, no Ishant Sharma, no Mohammad Shami, and the humiliation of getting bundled out for 36 at the Adelaide Oval, it was a brilliant turnaround by India to level the series. The win not only brought India right back in the series, but also took the team a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship.

Riding on the back of a brilliant partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja on day three, India first dismissed Australia for 200 and then came back to chase the target of 70 in just 15.5 overs on day four. If one session had cost India the first Test, it was again a session -- wherein Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja weathered the storm on day two -- that saw India bag the second game.

However, the win wasn't as easy as it showed on paper. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc gave Australia the early wickets to ensure the win wouldn't be a cakewalk for the visitors. However, some assured strokeplay from Shubman Gill and Rahane calmed the nerves in the Indian dressing room as the visitors registered a comprehensive 8-wicket win. (ANI)

