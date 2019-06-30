ndia's Rohit Sharma celebrates a century against England
ndia's Rohit Sharma celebrates a century against England

Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to register three centuries in CWC'19

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:13 IST

Edgbaston [UK], Jun 30 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston, opener Rohit Sharma registered his third century and as a result, he became the first batsman to score three centuries in the ongoing tournament.
Sharma went on to score 102 runs against England. He was finally dismissed by Chris Woakes in the 37th over.
The 32-year-old batsman had earlier registered centuries against South Africa and Pakistan in the tournament.
Sharma is now positioned at the sixth position in the leading run-scorer list in the tournament with 440 runs.
Australia's David Warner holds the pole position as he has 516 runs in the tournament so far.
India's skipper Virat Kohli scored his fifth consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament and as a result he became the first skipper to achieve this feat in World Cup history.
In the match between India and England, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. England went on to post a challenging score of 337 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted fifty overs.
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave England solid base at the top as they stitched together a partnership of 160 runs. Roy was dismissed for 66 whereas Bairstow went on to score a century.
Bairstow was sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 111 runs, but Ben Stokes played a 79-run innings to propel England to more than 330 runs.
If India goes on to chase this score, they would script the highest run-chase in World Cup history.
While filing this story, India had reached the score of 210/3 after 38 overs.(ANI)

