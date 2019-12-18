Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2019

Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the leading run-scorer in the 50-over format in 2019.

He achieved the feat against West Indies in the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series here at Vishakapatnam.

Sharma went on to register his seventh century in this calendar year and as a result, he surpassed Virat Kohli to achieve the feat.

The 32-year-old Sharma so far has 1382 runs in the ODI format in 2019 while Kohli has 1292 runs to his credit.

Earlier this year, Sharma had scored five centuries in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. As a result, he became the first batsman to record five 100 plus scores in a single edition of the tournament.

During the innings, he also went past 11,000 List A runs.

While filing this report, India had reached the score of 225/0 with both Rohit and KL Rahul still at the crease. (ANI)

