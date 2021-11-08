Rohit Sharma becomes third cricketer to score 3,000 runs in men's T20I

Dubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Indian batter Rohit Sharma on Monday completed 3000 T20I runs and became the third cricketer in the world to achieve this feat.

Rohit reached the 3000 run mark in the ongoing match against Namibia in ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.



Indian skipper Virat Kohli is at the top of the tally with 3227 runs, which is followed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill and India's Rohit Sharma with 3115 and 3008 runs respectively.

India restricted Namibia to 132/8 in the Group 2 match. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were picks of the bowlers as they scalped three wickets each for India.

For Namibia, David Wiese and Stephan Baard played knocks of 26 and 21 runs respectively and no batter from their side crossed the 30-run mark. (ANI)

