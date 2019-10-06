India opening batsman Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring century (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
India opening batsman Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring century (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Rohit Sharma breaks Akram's 23-year-old record of most sixes in a Test Match

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:36 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Saturday surpassed Wasim Akram to hit the most number of sixes in a Test match.
He achieved the feat on day four of the first Test match between India and South Africa.
The right-handed batsman broke the 23-year-old record previously held by Akram. The former Pakistan cricketer had hit twelve sixes in a match against Zimbabwe in Sheikhupura.
Rohit whacked 13 sixes in the first Test and smashed two centuries in both the innings.
The right-handed batsman also became the second Indian opener to score two centuries in both the innings of a Test match.
Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is the other Indian opener to score centuries in both innings of the Test match.
India thrashed South Africa by 203 runs to register their first win of the series. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:30 IST

I am enjoying my cricket at the moment, says Jess Jonassen

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 6 (ANI): After scalping two wickets in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Australian spinner Jess Jonassen has said she is relishing the game of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:26 IST

Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan, terms Pakistan as 'safe breeding...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed the country as "a safe breeding ground for terrorists."

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:13 IST

He has always been a balanced cricketer: Naina Jadeja on Ravindra Jadeja

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Naina Jadeja, sister of India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on Sunday lauded her brother and went on to call him a "balanced cricketer."

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:52 IST

Shami first pacer since 1996 to take 5-wicket haul in 4th...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): India bowler Mohammad Shami on Sunday became the first pacer since 1996 to take a five-wicket haul in fourth innings of a Test match in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:38 IST

IAAF announces new Athletes' Commission Members

Doha [Qatar], Oct 6 (ANI): International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Sunday announced the six newly elected Athletes' Commission Members.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:22 IST

I was mentally prepared to open innings, says Rohit Sharma

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indian batsman Rohit Sharma who smashed two centuries in the first Test against South Africa on Monday said that he was mentally prepared to open the innings for India in white-ball cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:16 IST

You cannot plan for records: Ashwin on becoming joint-fastest to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After becoming the joint-fastest bowler to scalp 350 Test wickets, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said that no one could plan for these types of records and he has really been lucky.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:31 IST

Rohit answered his critics in the best possible manner: Surinder Khanna

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna on Sunday said that opening batsman Rohit Sharma answered his critics in the best possible manner by scoring centuries in both innings of the first Test match against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:08 IST

Rohit's inning made things tough for us: Faf du Plessis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After facing a 203 runs defeat at the hands of India, South African skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday praised the Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, saying his innings made things tough for the Proteas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:02 IST

India has found an established opener in Rohit Sharma, says...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of skipper Virat Kohli, on Sunday lauded opening batsman Rohit Sharma, saying the team has found an established opener.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:06 IST

Kohli terms Test victory over SA as 'special'

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After India's emphatic 203-run victory over South Africa in the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday termed the win as special.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:42 IST

India vs South Africa: Shami's fifer guides India to win first...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Pacer Mohammed Shami's fifer helped India win the first Test of three-match series against South Africa by 203 runs here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl