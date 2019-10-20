Rohit Sharma breaks Don Bradman's 71-year-old record

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Sunday surpassed former Australia cricketer Don Bradman's record of highest average in Test cricket on home soil.

He achieved the feat on day two of the third Test match between India and South Africa.

The right-handed batsman broke the 71-year-old record previously held by Bradman. The legendary cricketer had an average of 98.22 at home soil in Test Cricket.

Rohit's average rose to 99.84 after the batsman smashed his first double hundred in the longest format of the game today.

A minimum of ten innings has been kept as the benchmark for the record.

Yesterday Rohit also broke the record for registering the most number of sixes in a bilateral Test series.

The right-handed batsman went past West Indies' batsman Shimron Hetmyer who had registered 15 sixes in the series against Bangladesh in 2018-19. (ANI)

