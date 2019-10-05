Rohit Sharma (Photo: BCCI's Twitter)
Rohit Sharma (Photo: BCCI's Twitter)

Rohit Sharma breaks Sidhu's 25-year-old record of most sixes in a Test Match

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:22 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Saturday surpassed Navjot Singh Sidhu to hit the most number of sixes in a Test match for India.
He achieved the feat on day four of the ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa.
The right-handed batsman broke the 25-year-old record previously held by Sidhu. The former Indian cricketer had hit eight sixes in a match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.
Rohit has so far hit ten sixes in the game and is still on the crease in the ongoing Test.
Earlier in the day, South Africa was folded for 431 runs as spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked seven wickets in the innings.
So far, India has scored 175/1 in the second innings with about two hours of day's play still remaining. (ANI)

