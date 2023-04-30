Rohit Sharma completes 150 matches as captain in IPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Star India batter and skipper Rohit Sharma completed his 150th match as a captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

The 'Hitman' accomplished this landmark during his side Mumbai Indians (MI)'s IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the home arena of Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

He has so far won 81 out of his 149 matches as a skipper, lost 64 and four matches ended in a tie. He has a win percentage of 54.00.

Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL. Since being appointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), he has led the franchise to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

He also won an IPL title as a player with Deccan Chargers back in 2009. With six IPL titles, he is also the most successful IPL player in history when it comes to maintaining a heavy trophy cabinet.



On top of that, he is the fourth-highest run-getter in the league's history, with a total of 6,060 runs in 234 matches, 229 innings at an average of 30.14, with one century and 41 half-centuries and best score of 109*.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royal captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians. RR's innings is currently in progress.

Rajasthan would try to reclaim the top spot in the points table, while Birthday boy Rohit Sharma would try to win their fourth game to move up the list.

Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan joined the MI Playing XI. Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar would miss today's match. For RR, Trent Boult came back into the side.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan. (ANI)

