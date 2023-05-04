Rohit Sharma completes 200th match as MI player

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma completed his 200 matches playing for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) in Wednesday's clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) onWednesday.

Rohit Sharma joined the Mumbai side in 2011 and has since been playing for MI. He started captaining the side in 2013 and in his first stint as skipper, he won his maiden IPL title.

He has been the most successful captain in IPL history, winning the coveted trophy five times.

Rohit has played 235 IPL matches, scoring 6063 runs at an average of 30.01 and a strike rate of 129.97.

He has played 200 matches for MI, scoring 5,166 runs at an average of 30.03 with one century and 34 fifties. His best score is 109*.

In the ongoing IPL, he has featured in eight matches so far, scoring 184 runs at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of 132.37. His highest knock is 65 this season.

Before joining Mumbai Indians, Rohit played for Deccan Chargers. He has 1,170 runs in 45 matches playing for Deccan Charges at an average of 30.79. His best for the Chargers was an unbeaten 76.

Rohit also led the Mumbai franchise in Champions League Twenty20, scoring 322 runs in 11 matches. His best in the tournament was an unbeaten 51. He scored 49 runs in 2 CLT20 matches for Deccan. And in 9 games, playing for MI, he has scored 273 runs.

Put into bat first by MI, PBKS was off to a shaky start as they lost Prabhsimran for nine runs after he was caught behind by Ishan Kishan. Arshad Khan got his first wicket and PBKS was at 13/1 in 1.3 overs.

Following this early hiccup, skipper Shikhar Dhawan was joined by Matthew Short on the crease. The duo upped the attack and smashed some fours and sixes. PBKS brought up their 50-run mark in six overs, with Short (18*) and Dhawan (23*) unbeaten at the end of the powerplay.

The 49-run stand between the duo came to an end after Dhawan was stumped by Ishan, giving Piyush Chawla his first wicket. The skipper was in the pavilion for 30 off 20 balls, with five fours. PBKS was 62/2 in 7.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, PBKS was at 78/2, with Liam Livingstone (11*) and Short (24*) unbeaten.

Livingstone and Short smashed Akash Madhwal for 16 runs in the 11th over.



But in the next over, Chawla castled Short for 27 off 26 balls. His knock consisted of two fours and a six. PBKS was at 95/3 in 11.2 overs.

In-form Jitesh Sharma was next up on the crease. PBKS touched the 100-run mark in 12.1 overs with a no-ball.

The 13th over bowled by Jofra Archer was a nightmarish one for the out-of-form pacer, as he gave away 21 runs, including three fours from Jitesh.

Arshad's 15th over also proved to be expensive, giving away 14 runs, including three fours from Livingstone. The 50-run stand between the duo was up in 23 balls.

At the end of 15 overs, PBKS was at 145/3, with Livingstone (44*) and Jitesh (24*) unbeaten. PBKS looked all set for a big score with these two standing strong.

PBKS reached the 150-run mark in 15.2 overs.

Punjab continued to punish MI bowlers, hitting Arshad for 14 runs in the 17th over, ending his spell at 48 runs and a wicket in four overs.

Livingstone brought up his fifth IPL fifty in 32 balls, consisting of seven fours and a six.

Archer was punished in the penultimate over, giving away 27 runs, including three successive sixes by Livingstone and a four of a wide ball.

PBKS reached the 200-run mark in 19 overs. Archer ended his wicketless four-over spell leaking 56 runs. With this, Jitesh and Livingstone brought up their century stand in just 42 balls.

PBKS ended their innings at 214/3 in 20 overs, with Livingstone (82* in 42 balls with seven fours and four sixes) and Jitesh (49* in 27 balls with five fours and two sixes). MI gave away 69 runs in the final five overs.

Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with 2/29 in four overs.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 214/3 (Liam Livingstone: 82*, Jitesh Sharma 49*, Piyush Chawla 2/29) vs MI. (ANI)

