Rohit Sharma favours early start of 2023 ODI World Cup matches to negate dew factor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 17 (ANI): India Captain Rohit Sharma has backed the idea of early starts in day-night matches at the ODI World Cup that is scheduled to be played in India in October-November, 2023.

The 2023 cricket World Cup will be played in India during early winter which amounts for considerable dew and gives undue advantage to teams fielding first. Due to the dew, toss becomes a crucial factor in the day-night matches.

Rohit advocated the idea to mitigate the effect of the dew factor and encourage even competition.

Day-night ODIs in India begin at 1:30 pm and end at 9:00 pm, which is prime television time and benefits the BCCI and the broadcasters by increasing viewership.

The chasing side gets to bowl in dry conditions in the afternoon and bat when the dew gets the ball moist in the evening, making it easier to score.

"I mean, it [having an early start] is a good idea because it's a World Cup, right? You don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor and you want to take that [advantage] completely away. I like that idea of an early start, but I don't know if it's possible," said Rohit on the eve of the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand in Hyderabad.



He expressed that the broadcasters will have to take a call on the timings of the game while mentioning that early starts will make sure that no team is getting unncessary advanatage.

"The broadcasters will decide what time the game should start. But ideally, you don't want that sort of advantage in the game. You want to see good cricket being played without one side having the advantage of batting under lights with the dew. But those are the things that are not in your control. But I like the idea of an early start," stated Rohit.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had proposed an earlier start time, claiming that given the relevance of the competition, World Cup games beginning at 11:30 am wouldn't necessarily affect audience numbers.

"The quality difference between the teams isn't coming through. Dew is narrowing that gap if you happen to lose the toss. My suggestion - or rather my opinion - for the World Cup is to look at what venues we are playing in, and at what times. Why shouldn't we start matches at 11.30 am during the World Cup? Won't all cricket fans prioritise the World Cup and watch matches at 11.30?" Ashwin said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known for aiding teams that chase due to dew and a quick outfield.

Rohit talked about Siraj's meteoric rise in India's pace department and heaped praises on the bowler. Siraj will be the local boy on January 18 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, when India takes on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series.

"Over the last couple of years, we've seen how well Siraj has fared across all three formats. He has improved his bowling; his line and length have improved. He has especially worked on his outswing. Earlier, he wasn't that renowned for swing, but he has shown his ability to swing with the new ball over the last series. It isn't an easy task for any batsman to face the new ball. Siraj has started understanding his bowling and what the team wants from him. Overall he has become a very good bowler for the team, one who can take wickets with the new ball and in the middle overs. He has also improved his death bowling with the IPL. We have to keep in mind that we manage him well, and keep him fresh till the World Cup and for the four Tests against Australia," said the Indian captain. (ANI)

