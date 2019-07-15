India opener Rohit Sharma
India opener Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma feels cricket rules need 'serious look in'

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:22 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): India opener Rohit Sharma on Monday said some rules in cricket definitely need a serious relook.
His remarks come as England lifted their maiden World Cup title on the basis of a number of boundaries scored on Sunday at Lord's.
The final between England and New Zealand was one for the ages as the match did not have a winner after 50-over and super over action.
In the end, England were announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries, 26, as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.
The 32-year-old right-handed batsman has topped the most run-getter chart as he has amassed 648 runs in the World Cup campaign.
He was the only batsman who has scored five centuries in the tournament and broke Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara record for scoring the most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.
Rohit took to Twitter and wrote, " Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in."

Alike Rohit many netizens also believe the International Cricket Council should amend the rules.
"We won't see such a final again. #ICCRules your rules are so bad. Joint winners would have made cricket noble," a Twitter user wrote.

"Dear @ICC Next time agar finals tie hogya tho 'Stone Paper Scissor' kelke winner decide kardo! #ICCRules," a cricket fan wrote.

"I think every cricket supporter is still hung over after the last match.. Looking back in retrospection we try and see things differently.. But one thing is constant.. heartbreak for @BlackCaps and Admiration for @ecb_cricket!! And it is gonna take some time to sink in! #ICCRules," another Twitter user wrote.

"#England had more than 9 boundaries in comparison to the 17 boundaries of #NewZealand, while #NewZealand lost 9 wickets compared to #England's 10 wickets including super over.
To get good results in such matches, the @ICC will have to think something new.
#wccEngland
#ICCRules," a cricket supporter wrote.

A fan had given an alternative to the boundary count rule after the match ties and super over too. According to a fan, the criteria should be the number of wickets fallen, the number of extras given and then the number of boundaries hit.
"If the teams are tied after original match and super over, then the criteria should be
1. Number of wickets fallen
2. Number of extras given (excluding leg byes)
3. Then may be number of 4s or 6s. #ICCRules," another cricket fanatic wrote.

(ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:16 IST

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum 'hungry' to achieve more

Liverpool [UK], July 15 (ANI): The victory of Liverpool in the Champions League last month, has been motivating the club's Georginio Wijnaldum, making him 'hungry' to achieve even more.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:21 IST

I'm not a perfect role model, says Neymar

Leeds [UK], July 15 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar, who has been surrounded by controversies in the recent times, says that he is neither a superhero nor a perfect role model.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:04 IST

Mohun Bagan coach happy with club's performance in pre-season friendlies

Leeds [UK], July 15 (ANI): Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna has expressed his satisfaction over the club's performance in the pre-season friendlies in Goa.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:25 IST

CWC'19: There was judgment error on overthrow, says Simon Taufel...

Sydney [Australia], July 15 (ANI): A day after England lifted its maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy, former Australian umpire Simon Taufel on Monday said that England should have got only five runs instead of six runs off the third ball of the last over against New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:27 IST

Kids, don't take up sport: James Neesham after England win World...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): England won the World Cup, while New Zealand won the world. If a third category is added it would be - James Neesham won the hearts!

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:23 IST

BJD MP Achyuta Samanta welcomes Dutee Chand

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): BJD lawmaker Achyuta Samanta on Monday welcomed sprinter Dutee Chand after she won the gold medal in 100m at World University Games in Napoli, Italy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:06 IST

CWC'19 final: Former cricketers criticise boundary countback rule

Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Some former cricketers are criticising the boundary countback rule after England beat New Zealand to lift their maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:55 IST

Hopefully, World Cup win will bring passion back to England,...

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): English fast bowler Liam Plunkett said he is hopeful that the maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title win will bring passion back to England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:10 IST

CWC'19 final: New Zealand didn't deserve to lose, says Jos Buttler

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler said New Zealand did not deserve to lose the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:55 IST

England women's team congratulates men on winning maiden Cricket...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): England women's team, the 2017 World Cup champions, congratulated the men's side on winning their maiden World Cup title at Lord's on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:53 IST

CWC'19 final: Ben Stokes' advice helped Jofra Archer in super over

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): England fast bowler Jofra Archer said teammate Ben Stokes' advice helped him during the super over of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 08:48 IST

Sorry we couldn't deliver, says Neesham after NZ World Cup final defeat

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): New Zealand batting all-rounder James Neesham on Monday apologised to Kiwi supporters for not being able to win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Read More
iocl