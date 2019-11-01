Rohit Sharma 'fit' to play in first T20I against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India batsman Rohit Sharma, who will be leading the team in the T20I series against Bangladesh, is fit and will feature in the match.

The batsman was forced to leave the net practice after he was hit on the left thigh off delivery on Friday. After the blow, Sharma went for the ice treatment.

"Sharma is fit and good to go," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told ANI.

India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here. (ANI)

