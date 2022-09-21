Rohit Sharma: I don't think we bowled well

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 20 (ANI): Indian captain Rohit Sharma sighted the lapse in bowling and letting go of chances on the field as the reasons for Indian team's loss in the first T20I of the three match series against Australia on Tuesday.

Speaking during the post-match conference the Indian captain appreciated the batting performance of the Indian batters and rued the missed on-field chances for the team's loss even after posting a humongous target of 209 runs.

"I don't think we bowled well. 200 is a good score to defend, and we didn't take our chances in the field. It was a great effort from our batters, but bowlers were not quite there," stated Rohit.

He also mentioned that the Mohali ground is known for being a high-scoring one, where a 200 plus target does not guarantee a win.

"There are things we need to look at, but it was a great game for us to understand what went wrong. We know this is a high-scoring ground. You can't relax even if you get 200," he said.



Appreciating the Aussie batters for chasing down the target he said that the batters played really good shots and that they always remained in the hunt.

"We took wickets to an extent, but they played really well. They played some extra-ordinary shots. If I was in that changing room, I would expect to chase that total," said the opener.

He was also vocal about the team's inability to defend 60 runs in the final four overs and the lack of an extra wicket from the bowlers, which could have been the turning point.

"You can back yourself to defend 60 runs in the final 4 overs. We were not able to take that extra wicket. That was the turning point, if we would have taken another wicket, things would have been different," mentioned the 35-year-old.

"You can't score 200 everyday, you need to bat well. Hardik batted really well to get us there. We need to look at our bowling before the next game," said the Indian captain.

Indian bowlers once again came a cropper as they failed to defend 209-run target in the first T20I against Australia here at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. India are now trailing 0-1 in the three-match T20I series.

Cameron Green played a match-winning innings for the visitors, with Matthew Wade and debutant Tim David putting the finishing touches to give Australia a four-wicket win. (ANI)

