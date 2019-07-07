Rohit Sharma is here to lift Cup, not to create records

Leeds [UK], July 7 (ANI): After scripting a world record by smashing five tons in a single edition of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India opening batsman Rohit Sharma said that he is not here to create records but to lift the title.

"I am not here for records, I am here to play cricket, I am here to score runs and lift the Cup. This is what I am here for. I am not looking at those things at all," Sharma said during the post-match press conference here on Saturday.

Sharma played a knock of 103 runs against Sri Lanka while chasing the target of 265 runs. After he smashed his third consecutive century, Sharma became the only batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the premier tournament.

When asked whether he would rate hitting five centuries in the World Cup as his biggest feat, Sharma said: "Not yet, if you win the World Cup then I probably would, if not then I cannot. Because eventually winning the game is important, no matter how many runs you score. For us as cricketers, it is important to get the job done because we all have been looking for this World Cup which comes every four years, you have to wait four years for this. So, for us, the job is to win the final."

India registered a dominating seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and ended their league matches with 15 points from nine matches, including a washed-out game. (ANI)

