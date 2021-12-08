Rohit Sharma named India's new ODI skipper

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Opening batter Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named India's new ODI skipper and the star player will take over from Virat Kohli starting the South Africa series in January next year.

Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," BCCI said in a statement.



The Test series which gets underway from December 26 will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

"The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar," read a statement from BCCI.

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla. (ANI)

