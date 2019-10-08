India batsman Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma pitches for Aarey Colony trees

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): India batsman Rohit Sharma on Tuesday raised concern over the cutting down of trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony saying that nothing is worth axing 'something so vital'.
Sharma took to Twitter and wrote: "Even if there is more to the story, nothing is worth cutting down something so vital. Part of Mumbai being slightly greener & slight difference in the temperature is mainly because of #AareyColony. How can we take that away, not to mention thousands of animals will displace."
However, after the order of the Supreme Court, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Monday said that it will not fell any more trees in the Aarey colony area.
The MMRCL informed that only clearing of already felled trees will continue at the site.
"We respect the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court passed today. No future tree felling activity at the car shed site in Aarey Milk Colony will be undertaken. Other works, including clearing of already felled trees, will continue at the site", MMRCL spokesperson said in an official statement.
The metro corporation said that on October 4 and 5, it cut over 2, 185 trees in the area in concurrence with the order of the Bombay High Court. The MMRCL further informed that "as on date, 2,141 trees have been felled". (ANI)

