Rohit Sharma registers 19 consecutive wins as captain in men's international

Birmingham [UK], July 10 (ANI): Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday registered his 19th consecutive win as a captain in men's international.

Rohit achieved this feat during the second T20I against England, here at Edgbaston, where Team India claimed victory by 49 runs. With this win, Rohit is just one victory away from equalising former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's tally of 20 wins.

The Indian batter started with his winning streak back in 2019, when he lead the Men in Blue against Bangladesh. The skipper is currently holding the record for most wins as a captain in T20Is, with a total of 14 victories.

Coming to the match, the Indian pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah feasted on English batters and delivered tight bowling performances to help the visitors clinch the T20 series after bundling out England for 121 runs within 17 overs in the second T20I here at Birmingham on Saturday.

England pacers, led by Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan, dominated the Indian batters in the second T20I here at Birmingham as Men in Blue posted a competitive 170/8 in their 20 overs, with efforts from captain Rohit Sharma (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (46*) proving extremely valuable for the visitors.

England had an extremely disappointing day with the bat. The highly-attacking batting line-up could not live up to its hype again, fizzling out in front of Indian pacers. Indians moved on from their slightly-off batting performance in the first half to bundle out hosts for 121 and capture the series.

Only Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33*) could put up some decent scores next to their names. The foundation for this amazing exhibition of bowling was laid by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplays.

Both the teams will now be squaring off for the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at Nottingham. (ANI)