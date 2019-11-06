India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma
India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma set to become first Indian to play 100 T20Is

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:21 IST

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): When India and Bangladesh step up to the field on Thursday to play the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Rohit Sharma will add another feather to his cap.
Sharma is all set to become the first Indian to play 100 T20Is and he will also become the second player in the world to achieve the feat.
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is the only cricketer to have played more than 100 T20Is.
When it comes to Indian cricketers, wicket-keeper MS Dhoni is the second most experienced player in the shortest format of the game. Dhoni has played 98 T20Is.
Sharma had surpassed Dhoni in the first T20I against Bangladesh to become the most capped Indian player in the 20-over format.
In the same match, he also went past Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.
Bangladesh had defeated India on Sunday by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first over India in the shortest format of the game.
Having lost the first match, skipper Rohit on Wednesday said that the focus of the team is to perform collectively. He also said that the conditions in Delhi for the first T20I were not ideal.
"The focus will be on the team to perform. Collectively all of us need to come together, the batters need to get the job done and the bowlers need to come out and take those crucial wickets. That will be the idea, we are not focussing on any individual department because we lost as a team, not as individuals," Sharma said.
"The conditions were not ideal. The pitch was on the softer side so shot-making was not that easy. We have to assess as to what sort of score would be enough on different pitches. When you are playing on softer pitches, you have to assess what score will be the best," he added.
India and Bangladesh will take on each other in the second T20I of the three-match series on Thursday, November 7 at Rajkot. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:26 IST

Derbyshire signs Australia pacer Sean Abbott

Derby [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Derbyshire County Cricket Club has signed Australian paceman Sean Abbott for the first half of the 2020 season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:15 IST

Gloucestershire Cricket signs Afghanistan's leg-spinner Qais Ahmad

Bristol [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): English county club Gloucestershire Cricket has signed Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:03 IST

Great opportunity to win series against India, says Mahmudullah

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): As Bangladesh and India get ready to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Mahmudullah on Wednesday said that it is a great opportunity for his side to win series against India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:11 IST

India women play out a draw against Vietnam

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): India women played out a 1-1 draw against Vietnam in the second friendly match at the National Training Centre ground in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:00 IST

Fuzhou China Open: Sameer Verma crashes out after losing to Lee Cheuk Yiu

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open after losing the first round match on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:29 IST

India names 26-member squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian team head coach Igor Stimac on Wednesday announced India's 26-member squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:07 IST

Yorkshire Vikings sign Nicholas Pooran for Vitality Blast 2020

Yorkshire [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Yorkshire Vikings on Wednesday announced the signing of West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran for the next year's Vitality Blast.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:47 IST

IAAF announces Male Rising Star Award 2019 finalists

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 6 (ANI): With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the IAAF announced five finalists for the 2019 Male Rising Star Award to recognise this year's best U20 athlete.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:33 IST

Want to try younger players to make them ready for other...

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh get ready to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that the side is looking to give younger players an opportunity to make them ready for the other formats of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Mahesh Bhupathi believes he's still India's non-playing captain...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Veteran Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi believes that he is still the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:56 IST

Ravi Dahiya aims for gold medal in Olympics

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya is aiming to clinch a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he feels that is what the country needs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:35 IST

Fuzhou China Open: Sai Praneeth enters second round after...

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 15-21, 21-12, 21-10 in the first round match of the Fuzhou China Open on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl