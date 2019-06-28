Indian opener Rohit Sharma
Indian opener Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma shares picture suggesting he was not out in match against WI

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:14 IST

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): India opener Rohit Sharma shared a picture suggesting that he was not out in the match against West Indies in the cricket world cup in England on Thursday.
Rohit posted a picture on Twitter which sought to convey that the third umpire wrongly gave him out.

The 30-year-old was sent back to the pavilion in the sixth over of India's innings. The right-hander looked to have missed the ball but wicket-keeper Shai Hope appealed for caught-behind. The on-field umpire adjudged him not out but West Indies decided to review it.
The ball pitched on a good length and jagged back sharply. Rohit left a gap between bat and pad and the ball sneaked through that.
There was confusion whether the ball had hit the pad or the bat. The snick-o-meter indicated there was a clear spike and the third umpire decided to overturn the decision and rule him out.
Rohit played a knock of 18 runs and India won the match by 125 runs. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:14 IST

Paul Heyman, Eric Bischoff named executive directors of Raw and SmackDown

Connecticut [United States], Jun 28 (ANI): World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) named Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the executive directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE, the newly created positions respectively.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:22 IST

DDCA league committee completes 813 matches

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): A total of 813 matches were played during the League, Super League and Hot Weather tournament, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) League committee announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:04 IST

Copa America: Brazil enter semis with 4-3 win in penalty...

Porto Alegre [Brazil], June 28 (ANI): Brazil entered the semi-finals, after defeating Paraguay 4-3 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out of the Copa America quarter-finals on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:01 IST

CWC'19: Bumrah, Chahal praise Dhoni's batting against Windies

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday praised MS Dhoni's innings, a day after India's 125-run win over the West Indies in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:45 IST

Australia will not rest their pace duo, says coach Justin Langer

Melbourne [Australia], June 28 (ANI): After Australia confirmed their semi-final spot, coach Justin Langer wants pace duo Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to play in every match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:44 IST

This is my last World Cup but won't retire after tournament,...

London [UK], June 28 (ANI): Bangladesh's skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said that he is not planning to retire post the ongoing World Cup. However, this would be his last appearance in the World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:43 IST

The Hundred: Mahela Jayawardene set to coach Southern Brave

London [UK], Jun 28 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene is set to coach Southern Brave, The Hundred team based in Southampton.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:47 IST

Hapur boy Kartik Tyagi selected in India U19 cricket team

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Dhanaura's fast bowler Kartik Tyagi is set to tour England for the tri-series after getting a call-up in India Under-19 team.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 09:33 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in South Africa-Sri Lanka clash

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka will look to make their case strong for a semi-finals berth when they play against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Friday at The Riverside Durham.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 08:32 IST

Here's what Kiren Rijiju said to avoid boxing with Mary Kom

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): In an attempt to escape fighting with six-time world champion Mary Kom, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said he had to use the excuse of not fighting with women to avoid a boxing match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 07:49 IST

BalleBaazi.com unveils Cricket World Cup 2019 marketing campaign...

New Delhi [India] June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In yet another innovative marketing campaign, BalleBaazi.com, India's fastest growing online cricket fantasy gaming platform, unveiled its Cricket World Cup 2019 ad series.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 01:41 IST

CWC'19: Kuldeep, Shami laud Indian bowling attack

Manchester [UK], June 28 (ANI): After defeating West Indies by 125 runs on Thursday in Manchester, Indian bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami lauded the Men in Blue's bowling attack.

Read More
iocl