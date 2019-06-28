Rohit Sharma shares picture suggesting he was not out in match against WI

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): India opener Rohit Sharma shared a picture suggesting that he was not out in the match against West Indies in the cricket world cup in England on Thursday.

Rohit posted a picture on Twitter which sought to convey that the third umpire wrongly gave him out.



The 30-year-old was sent back to the pavilion in the sixth over of India's innings. The right-hander looked to have missed the ball but wicket-keeper Shai Hope appealed for caught-behind. The on-field umpire adjudged him not out but West Indies decided to review it.

The ball pitched on a good length and jagged back sharply. Rohit left a gap between bat and pad and the ball sneaked through that.

There was confusion whether the ball had hit the pad or the bat. The snick-o-meter indicated there was a clear spike and the third umpire decided to overturn the decision and rule him out.

Rohit played a knock of 18 runs and India won the match by 125 runs. (ANI)

