Rohit Sharma smashes fifth ton, scripts World Cup record

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): India opener Rohit Sharma scripted history on Saturday as he became the only batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Sharma scored his third consecutive ton in the tournament when the team was chasing a target of 265 runs, set by Sri Lanka.

Only ten players have achieved this feat of smashing back-to-back three consecutive centuries in ODI. In the list, skipper Virat Kohli also joins Sharma as he hammered three centuries last year against West Indies.

However, Sharma, after playing a knock of 103 runs, gave away an easy catch to Angelo Mathews off Kasun Rajitha's delivery in the 31st over.

With this three-figure score, Sharma also surpassed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to become the highest run-getter in the tournament. The Hit-man has now 647 runs under his belt.

Sharma and KL Rahul formed a 189-run partnership for the opening wicket which has put India on a dominating position as they need only 76 runs to win. (ANI)