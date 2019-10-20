Rohit Sharma smashes his first double century in Test (Photo: BCCI's Twitter)
Rohit Sharma smashes maiden double Test century

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:56 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Indian opener Rohit Sharma smashed his first Test double century against South Africa here on Sunday.
With this feat, the flamboyant batsman became the 24th Indian to score a double ton in the longest format of the game.
Displaying a scintillating performance, the right-handed batsman smashed 28 fours and six sixes in his innings before getting out at 212.
India resumed play from 224/3 on Day Two of the third Test match against the Proteas. Riding on the confidence from the previous day, both Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane played their natural game and didn't allow the Proteas' bowlers to settle down.
However, their long partnership was cut short when Rahane got out after smashing his 11th Test century.
Yesterday Rohit also broke the record for registering the most number of sixes in a bilateral Test series.
The right-handed batsman went past West Indies' batsman Shimron Hetmyer who had registered 15 sixes in the series against Bangladesh in 2018/19. (ANI)

