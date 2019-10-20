India batsman Rohit Sharma
India batsman Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma terms his double ton against S Africa as 'most challenging one'

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:41 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): After smashing his first double hundred in Test cricket, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday termed his innings as the most 'challenging' knock of his red-ball career.
"I have played 30 Test matches. So in terms of what was thrown at me in this particular Test match, I would definitely say that it was probably the most challenging one," Rohit told in the post-match press conference.
"Playing the first ball of the match and playing after 30 overs is very different," he added.
The right-handed batsman broke multiple records in the ongoing Test match. He surpassed former Australia cricketer Don Bradman's record of highest average in Test cricket on the home soil.
Rohit also smashed his first double ton in the longest format of the game.
"Whenever I get the chance to showcase my skills, I use the opportunity very well," Rohit said.
"When you bat you don't think about the records. I will see what records I have broken after my retirement," he added.
Rohit also took a dig at the journalist saying that if he had failed to make this opportunity count, he would have been criticised.
Ajinkya Rahane smashed his 11th Test century on Sunday and consolidated India's position in the match.
"He has always delivered for the team. He is mentally very strong and is also hungry for the runs," said Rohit
India declared after scoring a mammoth 497 runs in the first innings.
"You have to bat five sessions if you want to win a Test match and get as many runs as possible," he said.
South Africa had scored nine runs for the loss of two wickets before the day was called off due to bad light. (ANI)

