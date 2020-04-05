Rohit Sharma urges people to stand with health warriors and defeat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Indian swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday urged countrymen to join "the great team India huddle" to express solidarity to frontline warriors battling against coronavirus pandemic by lighting diyas and lamps tonight at 9 pm on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Team India, we cant get this prescription wrong. Our life depends on winning this test match. Show your solidarity, join us in "The Great Team India Huddle" today 5th April 9pm for 9min. Light to Fight. Are you with me? @narendramodi."



Indian skipper Virat Kohli has also urged citizens to show their "spirit of India" to express solidarity with "health warriors".

"The power of the stadium is in its fans. The spirit of India is in its people. Tonight 9pm for 9min Let's show the world, we stand as ONE. Let's show our Health Warriors, We stand behind them. Team India - IGNITED. @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Kohli tweeted.

Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19.

This is in follow up to the 'Taali, thali' event held on March 22, the day when 'Janata curfew' was observed throughout the country.

Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were 'working 24/7' to fight COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

