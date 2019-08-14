Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma (R)
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli 27 runs away from creating partnership record

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): When India and West Indies step out on the field to play the final ODI of the three-match series, captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma would look to create another record for the Men in Blue.
The duo is just 27 runs away from completing 1,000 partnership runs against the Windies and if they manage to do so, they will become the first pair to achieve the feat against the Caribbean team in ODIs.
The 32-year-old Sharma will also eye another record as he needs 26 runs to go past Yuvraj Singh to become the seventh-highest Indian scorer in ODI cricket.
The left-handed Yuvraj ended his ODI career with 8,701 runs whereas Sharma currently has 8,676 runs.
Kohli played a knock of 120 runs in the second ODI to become the highest run-getter against Windies in the ODI format. He also went past Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs.
In the same match, spinner Kuldeep Yadav would also look to create a record. The left-arm spinner currently has 96 wickets in 53 ODIs and if he manages to take a four-wicket haul, he will become the fastest Indian bowler to scalp 100 ODI wickets.
Mohammad Shami is currently the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets as he achieved the feat from just 56 matches.
Before the start of India-West Indies series, there were reports suggesting a rift between Kohli and Sharma.
However, at the pre-departure press conference, Kohli denied the reports saying, "If I do not like a person or if I am insecure of a person, you will see that on my face or in my behaviour towards that person and that is how simple it is. I have always praised Rohit whenever I have had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues."
"If the team environment is not good, then the kind of game we are playing for the last two-three years, it would have not been possible. I know how important the dressing room atmosphere, the trust factor is to succeed in international cricket. Our journey from number seven to number one and such consistent performance in the ODI cricket, it cannot happen without camaraderie, respect, and understanding," he had said.
India currently holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the second ODI by 59 runs.
The first ODI between India and West Indies was abandoned due to rain. The Men in Blue had come out triumphant in the T20I series as they white-washed the hosts 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.
India takes on West Indies in the final ODI of the series in Trinidad and Tobago later today. (ANI)

