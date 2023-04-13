Rohit Sharma's return to form is good sign for Mumbai Indians: Ravi Shastri

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season with a six-wicket win against Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting last-ball thriller.

Leading his team from the front, Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma smashed a sublime half-century, his first after 24 innings, and also won the Player of the Match award for the record 19th time - most by an Indian.

Praising Rohit Sharma for leading his team by example, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri claimed the knock in Delhi will do the Mumbaikar a world of good going forward in IPL.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live show Ravi Shastri said, "Rohit Sharma brilliantly soaked the pressure against Delhi. He led the side from the front and this match-winning performance will do him, as well as Mumbai Indians, a world of good. This win will give MI a lot of confidence going forward into the tournament."

After winning the last away game in style at Wankhede Stadium, Chennai Super Kings will host a rampant Rajasthan Royals at home in a high-voltage and much-anticipated match of IPL 2023.



In yet another landmark match, MS Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings for the 200th time when he comes out for a toss against Rajasthan Royals. Expect a large number of fans will descend to watch their favourite MS Dhoni play a fine knock against an old rival.

As Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack has two quality spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal - who will look to dominate on a spin-friendly Chennai track - former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wants Dhoni to promote himself higher in the batting order.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live show, Sunil Gavaskar said, "I am hoping MS Dhoni promotes himself higher in the batting order. So that he gets to play more than two or three overs in the games. He can make that difference for CSK with his batting because he is capable of scoring big runs."

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh - who has been a part of CSK set-up in the past - claimed the people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu have accepted Dhoni as their own every time he steps into the field, and fans will cherish the moments.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live show, Harbhajan Singh said, "Dhoni was born in Ranchi, lives there as well but lives in the hearts of the people of Chennai. Will he play in IPL again after this season or not, it will be known at a later date, but Mahi's return to this field is no less than a love story in itself." (ANI)

