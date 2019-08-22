Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar

Rohit should be included into the playing XI against Windies, says Shoaib Akhtar

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series between India and West Indies, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed faith in batsman Rohit Sharma, asking the Indian team management to include him into the final playing XI.
"I know Rohit has been given chances to play in the Test format earlier and he has not been able to grab on to the opportunity. But I believe he should be included in the team. He is a big match-winner, and not including him will be wrong. He is in good form and he should be given a chance right away," Akhtar said in a video posted on his official Youtube channel.
"When you have selected him into the squad, leaving him out of the playing XI should not be an option. I believe he will showcase his talent in the longest format of the game, he will become a great player in the Test format as well," he added.
The Indian team was knocked out of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup after losing the semi-final match against New Zealand. But the team seems to have recovered well, as the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the recently concluded T20I and ODI series.
India defeated West Indies 3-0 in T20Is whereas they outclassed them 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.
"The team has recovered well after the World Cup setback, and I believe they will perform well against West Indies in the Test series," Akhtar said.
India takes on West Indies in the first Test match at Antigua later today.
The series will be part of the World Test Championship. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:36 IST

Getting selected for series against India means a lot, says...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall who is expected to make his Test debut against India, on Wednesday (local time) said that getting selected into the squad means a lot to him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:21 IST

If we collectively play well, we have a chance of beating India:...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): As India and West Indies get ready to face each other in the two-match Test series (part of World Test Championship), member of Windies pre-series camp Ramnaresh Sarwan said the team would need to play collectively as a unit in order to beat India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:16 IST

West Indies Team upbeat for the challenge: Jason Holder on Test...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): Exuding confidence of giving a tough fight to India during the two-match Test series, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said that all the members in the team are upbeat for the challenge of facing the number one ranked Test team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:06 IST

WTC is going to take standard of cricket higher, says Virat Kohli

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): As India and West Indies get ready to face each other in the two-match Test series (part of World Test Championship), skipper Virat Kohli said he believes that WTC will take the standard of cricket higher.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:58 IST

Virat Kohli shares sun-kissed picture with Anushka Sharma

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli took time off from his busy schedule to spend time with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on a beach in Antigua, West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:52 IST

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu defeats Pai Yu Po in straight-games

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 21 (ANI): Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu defeated Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-15 in the Badminton World Championships on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:29 IST

Mike Hesson rejects speculation of applying for Pakistan's head coach

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson on Wednesday denied the speculation that he has applied for the post of Pakistan's cricket team head coach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:18 IST

Indian women's hockey team win Olympic Test Event, beat Japan 2-1

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 21 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey team won the Olympic Test Event by registering a 2-1 win against Japan in the final at Oi Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:22 IST

Haryana Police inspector bags gold in World Police Games

Chandigarh [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Haryana Police Inspector Nirmala has bagged a gold medal in wrestling at the World Police and Fire Games 2019, which were held in Chengdu, China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:10 IST

Athletes from Jammu and Kashmir will now get better facilities,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Six-time world champion boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom on Wednesday supported Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said the athletes from the new Union Territories will get better facilities to showc

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:57 IST

Pant needs to work on shot-selection: Virender Sehwag

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Wednesday said left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant needs to work on his shot selection to perform well in the limited-overs format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:34 IST

Kiren Rijiju, Bhaichung Bhutia flag-off 'Op-Blue Freedom' dive

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Wednesday made the flag-off dive for Delhi-NCT leg for the Op-Blue Freedom at SPM Swimming Pool Complex here.

Read More
iocl