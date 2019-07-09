New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson

Rohit the best batsman in tournament so far, says Williamson

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:15 IST

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): As New Zealand and India get ready to lock horns in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Manchester on Tuesday, Kiwi skipper lauded Rohit Sharma and said the batsman has been the standout performer in the tournament so far.
Rohit has 647 runs in the tournament so far and the batsman has five centuries. The right-handed batsman recently broke the record for scoring the most number of centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.
"Rohit has been the standout batsman in this tournament so far. Without a doubt, he has been superb in this World Cup," Williamson told reporters at the pre-match conference.
Williamson and Indian skipper Virat Kohli led their teams in the semi-final of the under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2008. In the match, India came out triumphant, and Kohli was also able to dismiss Williamson.
Kiwi skipper said that it's special to have come so far. He even took a cheeky jibe at Kohli saying the player used to be an all-rounder back then.
"I hadn't thought about it at all. It's pretty special to lead your country on such a big stage. Its a really exciting opportunity. Virat used to be an all-rounder back then. He doesn't ball that often now," Williamson said.
The New Zealand bowling attack has been springing good performances and their pacer Trent Boult has been in exceptional form. Williamson believes that the bowling attack has adjusted to the pitch conditions very easily in the World Cup, but he was also wary of the Indian bowling attack.
"Our bowling attack has performed really well. They have assessed the conditions as quickly as possible. We need to be our best in the semi-final. The Indian team also has an outstanding attack. They have a balanced team," Williamson said.
Williamson praised Kohli, saying that the player was a formidable one in the U-19 World Cup as well.
"Virat at that tournament (U-19 World Cup) was also a formidable player. We have played each other on numerous occasions. It has been a pleasure watching Virat evolve and become such a great player," Williamson said.
For New Zealand, only Williamson has managed to spring consistent performances. Opener Martin Guptill has failed to score big runs. But Williamson said that it will be a fresh start for everyone in the semi-final against India.
"It will be a fresh start for each player in our team tomorrow. We will try to adapt as quickly as we can. Our bowlers have done well in the tournament. India are a successful side and they bring a lot to the sport," Williamson said.
New Zealand finished at the fourth spot in the group stages with 11 points from nine matches. The side was just able to edge out Pakistan on the basis of net run-rate.
Williamson said that the team deserves to play in the semi-finals and the side would try to put their best performance in the match against India.
"We finished in the top four and we deserve to play the semi-final. We will try to adapt to the situation and it doesn't matter whether we are underdogs or not. I haven't seen the pitch. We have to wait and see how the surface changes," Williamson said.
The match between India and New Zealand in the group stage was washed out due to rain.
The Men in Blue finished at the top position in the group stage as the team had 15 points from nine matches. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:09 IST

BCCI acting president CK Khanna lauds Men in Blue's consistency

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): As India and New Zealand get ready to lock horns in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna lauded the team's performance in the group stage and he hoped that the side would perf

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:07 IST

Intercontinental Cup: Syria defeat DPR Korea 5-2

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 9 (ANI): Syria defeated DPR Korea 5-2 in the second match of the Intercontinental Cup on Monday at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:45 IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board removes Steve Rhodes as head coach

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): After finishing at the eighth position in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to let go of Steve Rhodes as the head coach of the team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:45 IST

Federer advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer advanced to the quarterfinals in the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round match on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:51 IST

CWC'19: Key players to look forward to in India-New Zealand semi-final

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): India and New Zealand would both look to enter the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they take on each other in the first semi-final in Manchester on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Novak Djokovic enters Wimbledon quarterfinals

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Novak Djokovic entered the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the fourth round on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:54 IST

Teen Cori Gauff's campaign at Wimbledon ends

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Former world number one Simona Halep ended the 15-year-old Cori Gauff's campaign at Wimbledon in straight sets on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:52 IST

Rahul Dravid appointed as head of National Cricket Academy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday appointed former cricketer Rahul Dravid as the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:48 IST

Serena Williams reaches her 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Serena Williams on Monday advanced into her 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal as she defeated Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:24 IST

Rafael Nadal progresses to quarter-finals of Wimbledon

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Rafael Nadal progressed to the quarter-finals of ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:04 IST

Can you guess who is Kohli shaking hands with in John Cena's...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): WWE superstar John Cena famous for his catchphrase 'you can't see me' has posted a picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli' shaking hands with an invisible person on his Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:01 IST

Rain could play spoilsport in India versus NZ Cricket World Cup semi

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): Rain could play a spoilsport in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, scheduled for July 9 at Old Trafford.

Read More
iocl