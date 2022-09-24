Rohit was brilliant, Axar was the difference: Finch

Nagpur (Maharashtra)[India], September 24 (ANI): Australian captain Aaron Finch heaped praise on his Indian counterpart, Rohit Sharma, for his blistering knock of 46 of 20 balls hitting four boundaries and four sixes at a staggering strike rate of 230.

And the Aussie captain also appreciated the performance of left-arm spinner Axar Patel who bagged two wickets for 13 runs in his quota of two overs in the eight overs per side match being played here at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

"Rohit was brilliant. And the two overs Axar bowled was probably the difference in the game," said Australian skipper Aaron Finch in the post-match presentation ceremony.



Due to wet outfield, the start of the match was delayed and the match was reduced to eight overs per side where Australia scored a massive 90/5 and Rohit Sharma's swashbuckling knock helped India chase it down in just 7.2 overs.

"You probably plan for 5 over games and add a little bit on to it. When you are doing all your planning for World Cups you always have them in the back of your mind," said Finch.

Matthew Wade also played a brilliant knock for Australia scoring an unbeaten 43 of 20 balls which helped them pile a big total. Wade went on to hit four boundaries and three sixes. In the first T20I in Mohali too he played a brilliant knock of 45 not out of just 21 balls.

"Wade is such a calm customer at the back end of the innings. He did a wonderful job for us. We got close," said Finch.

Rohit Sharma's knock meant that India not only chased the massive target but also went on to level the three-match series 1-. Both teams have everything to play for in the third T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI)

