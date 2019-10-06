South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis

Rohit's inning made things tough for us: Faf du Plessis

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:08 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After facing a 203 runs defeat at the hands of India, South African skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday praised the Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, saying his innings made things tough for the Proteas.
Rohit smashed two centuries in the first Test against South Africa.
"We got 400 in the first innings and we thought we were in the game, but the way Rohit played, especially in the second innings, it made things tough for us," du Plessis told reporters in the post-match conference.
South Africa scored 431 in the first innings in response to India's 502 runs. Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock both smashed a century.
"Quinton and Dean got a fantastic hundred and to get 400 in the subcontinent is never easy and the way we responded was brilliant," said du Plessis.
"I am proud of the first innings and the way we batted. There was an opportunity to go the other way but we didn't," he added.
"Moving into the next test match we will get our best opportunity to take 20 wickets because that is what required to win a game," du Plessis told reporters.
South Africa will now face India in the second Test of the series in Pune from October 10. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:31 IST

Rohit answered his critics in the best possible manner: Surinder Khanna

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna on Sunday said that opening batsman Rohit Sharma answered his critics in the best possible manner by scoring centuries in both innings of the first Test match against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:02 IST

India has found an established opener in Rohit Sharma, says...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of skipper Virat Kohli, on Sunday lauded opening batsman Rohit Sharma, saying the team has found an established opener.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:06 IST

Kohli terms Test victory over SA as 'special'

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After India's emphatic 203-run victory over South Africa in the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday termed the win as special.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:42 IST

India vs South Africa: Shami's fifer guides India to win first...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Pacer Mohammed Shami's fifer helped India win the first Test of three-match series against South Africa by 203 runs here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:07 IST

Sadio Mane admits match against Leicester City was 'really, really tough'

Liverpool [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): Liverpool's Sadio Mane admitted his club's Premier League clash against Leicester City was a 'really, really tough game' despite registering a victory.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:39 IST

India vs South Africa Test records most number of sixes in a match

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The world record for the most number of sixes hit in a Test match was broken during India and South Africa's ongoing game here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:01 IST

Federico Valverde doing exceptionally well: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane praised Federico Valverde saying that the 21-year-old is doing 'exceptionally well'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:37 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin equals Muttiah Muralitharan's record

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After dismissing South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday equalled the record of Sri Lanka player Muttiah Muralitharan of being the fastest bowler to reach 350 Test wickets on the fifth day of the first match.<

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:37 IST

People of India were fantastic, says Nate McMillan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indiana Pacers' coach Nate McMillan lauded the hospitality they received in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:25 IST

Meg Lanning happy with team's 'pretty good performance' against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], Oct 6 (ANI): Australia women captain Meg Lanning is happy with her team's 'pretty good performance' as they registered a massive 157-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening ICC Women's Championship ODI in Brisbane on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:38 IST

Culture and people were amazing: Luke Walton on his 'awesome' India trip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Sacramento Kings' coach Luke Walton, who was in India for the pre-season matches said that culture and people of the country were amazing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:36 IST

Basketball can become very popular in India: Kiren Rijiju

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Stating that he wants to create a sports culture in India, Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said that basketball is one of the sports that have the potential to become popular in the country.

Read More
iocl