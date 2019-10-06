Rohit's inning made things tough for us: Faf du Plessis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After facing a 203 runs defeat at the hands of India, South African skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday praised the Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, saying his innings made things tough for the Proteas.

Rohit smashed two centuries in the first Test against South Africa.

"We got 400 in the first innings and we thought we were in the game, but the way Rohit played, especially in the second innings, it made things tough for us," du Plessis told reporters in the post-match conference.

South Africa scored 431 in the first innings in response to India's 502 runs. Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock both smashed a century.

"Quinton and Dean got a fantastic hundred and to get 400 in the subcontinent is never easy and the way we responded was brilliant," said du Plessis.

"I am proud of the first innings and the way we batted. There was an opportunity to go the other way but we didn't," he added.

"Moving into the next test match we will get our best opportunity to take 20 wickets because that is what required to win a game," du Plessis told reporters.

South Africa will now face India in the second Test of the series in Pune from October 10. (ANI)

