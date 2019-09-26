Irish umpire Roland Black (Image source: Cricket Ireland's Twitter)
Irish umpire Roland Black (Image source: Cricket Ireland's Twitter)

Roland Black appointed to umpiring panel for upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifier

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:32 IST

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 26 (ANI): Ireland's Roland Black on Thursday was appointed to the umpiring panel for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifier, which will be held in the UAE next month.
Acknowledging the appointment, Black said: "I feel privileged and fortunate to have been given the opportunity to officiate at the Qualifiers. While I leave for the UAE on October 7, there is plenty of preparation ahead of the tournament, including workshops, venue inspections, various meetings, and practice matches,"
"It's a great experience to be part of a tournament like this. I am hoping that what I learn from the experience I can bring back and share with my Irish colleagues to help improve officiating in Ireland," Black added.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifier kicks-off from 14 October 2019. Scotland will lock horns with the United Arab Emirates in the opening fixture. (ANI)

