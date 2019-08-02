India skipper Virat Kohli
Ronaldo is most complete player: Virat Kohli

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:36 IST

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that Portuguese forward player Christiano Ronaldo is the most complete player he had ever seen.
Kohli named Ronaldo when asked about who has the greater career between Leonel Messi and Ronaldo. In his support, Kohli added that Ronaldo has taken more challenges and succeeded at all of them.
"Ronaldo. In my opinion, he has taken on more challenges and succeeded at all of them. He's the most complete player I have seen and his work ethic, as I mentioned, is unmatched. He inspires people. I don't think many people do that. He's also a leader and I love that. Absolutely love it. He has amazing belief too," FIFA.com quoted Kohli as saying.
The Indian cricket team was seen playing football many times before the matches as part of warm-ups.
Kohli said he started playing football as early as six-to-seven years of age and he felt kicking a ball a lot of fun and most simple thing.
"As early as six-to-seven years old, I guess. Kicking a ball around felt like a lot of fun and the most simple thing, although my heart and passion was always into cricket. We played a lot of football in the parks growing up, and with the cricket teams too as part of our warm-ups. Football was a lot of fun to play growing up," Kohli said.
The 30-year-old shared his favourite FIFA World Cup memory from 1998 and 2002 and said Brazil was amazing to watch.
"1998 and 2002, because Brazil was amazing to watch. I saw Ronaldo, 'The Phenomenon', play and was totally blown away by his skill and ability on the ball. One of the greatest ever," Kohli said.
Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Oliver Kahn, Luka Modric, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. For me, Cristiano is above everyone else. His commitment and work ethic is unmatched. He wants it that bad - you can see it every game," he added.
According to Kohli, French forward player Kylian Mbappe has the capabilities to take over Ronaldo and Messi as his performance against Argentina in the World Cup was unforgettable.
"Mbappe stands out for me. His sprint in the 2018 World Cup against Argentina is hard to forget. He's a beast and he will definitely be at the top of the pile for me. Absolutely top-class player," Kohli said.
Indian skipper further added that he like watching Portugal and in terms of ability and impact, France is very strong. He said he will support every club in which Ronaldo will play.
"I like watching Portugal play now because they are maximising their resources along with having a legend in their team. They play with passion and belief, so I like watching them. Otherwise, in terms of pure ability and impact, France is very, very strong. I support Juventus now because of Cristiano. Simple. I support every club at which he plays. He inspires me," Kohli said.
When asked about India's chances of qualifying for the World Cup 2026, he replied the team is not far off.
"Honestly, not far off. We have improved drastically in our football over the last three-four years. With new talent coming in to make the difference, and our skipper Sunil Chhetri leading the team with amazing composure and inspiration, I see us qualifying very soon for the World Cup," Kohli concluded. (ANI)

