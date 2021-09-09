Ronaldo joined Man Utd to meet Virat Kohli, says Shubman Gill

Manchester [UK], September 9 (ANI): Opening batsman Shubman Gill in a quirky way on Thursday said Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United to meet India skipper Virat Kohli.

Manchester has currently hogged the limelight since Kohli and boys arrived in the city to take on England in the fifth and final Test.

Meanwhile, after re-signing for the Red Devils, Ronaldo is currently training with the side and is likely to play at Old Trafford on Saturday.



Gill shared his "underrated opinion" on Twitter and claimed that Ronaldo has joined Manchester United to meet Kohli.

"Underrated opinion: @Cristiano joined Manchester United to meet @imVkohli bhai #ifyouknowyouknow," Gill tweeted.

Last week, Ronaldo revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson played a big role in roping the Portuguese striker for Manchester United.

In his earlier stint with the Red Devils, Ronaldo led the side to three Premier League titles and the Champions League between 2003 and 2009, scoring 118 goals in 292 games under Alex Ferguson.

Meanwhile, having registered an emphatic 157-run win in the fourth Test against England, Kohli and boys would now have their eyes firmly set on winning the final Test at Manchester to complete a comprehensive 3-1 series win over the Three Lions. (ANI)

