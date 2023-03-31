Ross Taylor backs Indian pace attack to fire in World Test Championship Final against Australia

Dubai [UAE], March 31 (ANI): Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor feels that India have the fine pace attack to trouble Australia in the World Test Championship Final in England even if their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains sidelined through injury.

India and Australia will lock horns in World Test Championship Final at The Oval starting on June 7.

When the two square off again in the WTC Final in June, fast bowlers are anticipated to lead both attacks. Spin was India's main weapon in their recent 2-1 victory over Australia in a Test series played at home.

Mohammad Shami led India's quicks in the most recent series against Australia with nine wickets, followed by Umesh Yadav with three in two games and Mohammed Siraj with just one from 24 overs in three Tests.

While most fast bowlers found it difficult to have an influence during the Border-Gavaskar series in India, former New Zealand great Taylor anticipates that they would be crucial when the teams meet in the WTC Final at The Oval in England, where the pitch will be favourable for seamers.



"Any time you play in England, conditions and the weather play a big part. Any time you think of Australia and India, and also you're playing in a neutral ground, the seamers play a big part. The Australian seamers are renowned for bowling with the Dukes ball and have a lot of experience," Taylor was quoted as saying by ICC.com.

"I wouldn't rule out this Indian side. They have had a lot of success over there in the years gone past, they have a few of these seamers," he added.

When India lost the first World T20 Final to New Zealand, Bumrah, Shami, and Ishant Sharma spearheaded the pace attack. Taylor, who scored the winning runs, was hailed as a national hero.

Even with Bumrah in a race against time to be fit for the WTC Final, Taylor is confident that India have enough options to call on for pacers to make an impact in England conditions.

"Very tough to replace someone like Bumrah. He's been fantastic in all three formats and is the leader of their bowling attack. But I think there's still enough depth in this Indian line-up to trouble the Australian side. Shami and co are fantastic in these conditions. When you consider the India attack, Siraj and co are also very good with the Dukes ball," Taylor said. (ANI)

