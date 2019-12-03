Ross Taylor becomes 2nd NZ cricketer to smash 7000 runs in Test Cricket

Hamilton [New Zealand], Dec 3 (ANI): New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor on Tuesday became the second and also the fastest Kiwi batsman to register 7000 runs in the longest format of the game.

He achieved the feat on day five of the ongoing second Test match here at Seddon Park.

Taylor reached 7000 runs in just 169th innings, and with this feat, he has surpassed New Zealand's Stephen Fleming who had scored these runs in 189 innings.

By doing so, Taylor also became the 51st batsman to get pass 7000 runs in Test cricket.

Earlier, Australia's Steve Smith became the fastest batsman to register 7,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

India batsman Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar had reached the milestone in their 134th and 136th innings respectively. (ANI)

