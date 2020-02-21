Ross Taylor becomes first cricketer to play 100 international matches in all 3 formats

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 21 (ANI): New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Friday scripted a unique record as he became the only player in the history of cricket to play a hundred matches across formats.

The right-handed middle-order batsman achieved the feat in the first Test against India at Basin Reserve. As Taylor stepped on the field, he completed the feat of featuring in 100th Test for Kiwis.

In the history of cricket, no player men or women was able to play the 100 matches across all three formats. The 35-year-old recently played his 100th T20I game against India on February 2. While the experienced batsman has featured in 231 ODIs for New Zealand.

Taylor has scored 8570 runs in the 50-over format with an average of 48.69 while he amassed 1909 runs in the shortest format of the game.

In the longest format of the game, he has scored 7174 runs with an average of 46.28 including 19 tons and 33 fifties.

New Zealand are currently hosting India for a two-match ICC World Test Championship (WTC) after clinching the ODI series 3-0.

New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first in the first Test. India has brought in Rishabh Pant as the Wicket Keeper ahead of Wriddhiman Saha in the playing eleven. Pacer Kyle Jamieson is playing his debut Test for New Zealand.



India playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult. (ANI)

