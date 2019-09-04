New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor likely to play in 3rd T20 against Sri Lanka

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:59 IST

London [UK], Sept 4 (ANI): New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is fit and is likely to play the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka after missing the second T20I due to hip injury.
"Ross could have played [the second game] if we'd desperately needed him to. We just wanted to take the sensible measure of not putting him under undue pressure when we didn't need to," Espncricinfo quoted New Zealand's coach Gary Stead as saying.
Taylor smashed 48 runs with a blistering strike rate of 165.52 in the first T20I. The right-handed batsman had amassed 350 runs in 10 games during the ICC World Cup 2019.
Opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the third T20I due to a strain in his stomach, which didn't allow him to bat in the second T20I match.
New Zealand's flamboyant batsman Tom Bruce, who smashed a match-winning knock of 53 runs in the last game, suffered a knee problem during his innings.
"We've still got 48 hours or so to the next match; so we'll see how he [Bruce] pulls through," Gary said.
Hamish Rutherford has been called to provide strength in the batting line up for the final T20I.
The black caps defeated the Lasith Malinga led side by four wickets in a nail biter on Tuesday.
New Zealand will next lock horns with Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 6. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:59 IST

India have to play as unit, without fear, says goalkeeper...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A day ahead of India taking on Oman in the qualifying campaign for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said the team has to play as a unit and without fear.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:10 IST

14 Indian shooters qualify for ISSF World Cup Finals

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Record 14 Indian shooters have qualified for the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Finals (WCF) on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:51 IST

Rain plays spoilsport, India A requires 137 runs to win against...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Rain played spoilsport in the fourth ODI between India A and South Africa A. The match could not end with a result despite being reduced to 25-over per side and will resume from the same point on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:07 IST

Indian team excited to play FIH Pro League, says Manpreet Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh on Wednesday expressed his team's excitement following the announcement of the schedule for the second edition of FIH Pro League.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:00 IST

Intl Hockey Federation announces schedule for Pro League 2020

Lausanne [Switzerland], Sept 4 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the schedule for the second edition of the FIH Pro League on Wednesday which includes 144 matches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:46 IST

Alyssa Healy ready for West Indies tour

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy is all set to take on West Indies in the upcoming One-Day International series, which kicks off from September 9.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:30 IST

Ashleigh Gardner wants to bat up the order

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner wants to bat up the order to contribute more to the batting against West Indies in the upcoming one day international bilateral series between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:39 IST

India bats for including shooting as event in CWG 2022

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): India has pitched to get shooting included in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Kiren Rijiju, the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, has written to Nicky Morgan, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport seeking her 'personal intervention' in the mat

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:06 IST

Misbah-ul-Haq named Pakistan men's team head coach

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 4 (ANI): Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq was on Wednesday appointed Pakistan men's national team head coach for all the formats on a three-year contract.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:45 IST

Losing doesn't matter as long as team shows character, says Malinga

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Sept 4 (ANI): Captain Lasith Malinga has said losing does not matter as long as his team shows character after Sri Lanka was defeated by New Zealand in the second T20I match on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:48 IST

Tim Paine lost a 'bit of sleep' thinking about Ben Stokes

Dubai [UAE], Sept 4 (ANI): After England all-rounder Ben Stokes took away the victory from Australia's hands, Aussie captain Tim Paine said he lost a 'bit of sleep' strategising how his team is going to tackle the 28-year-old on field.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:48 IST

Giorgio Chiellini undergoes successful knee surgery, ruled out...

Turin [Italy], Sept 4 (ANI): Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has undergone successful surgery for a right knee injury and the expected recovery time is around 6 months, the club said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl