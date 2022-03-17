Ross Taylor prepares for career finale as NZ name squad for Netherlands series

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 16 (ANI): Ross Taylor will make his last appearances for New Zealand in international cricket after being named in the Blackcaps squad to take on the Netherlands.

The Dutch touring side will play a one-off T20 international on Friday, March 25, before a three-match ODI series that runs into the first week of April.

And the visitors will be the last team to come against New Zeal and great Ross Taylor in international cricket, with the 38-year-old handed a chance to say his farewell to the national side on home soil by being selected in the ODI squad.

Wellington Firebirds all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been named in NZ squad for the first time, seven months on from having to turn down his maiden call up.

The in-form 31-year-old's been included in both the T20 and ODI squads for the Netherlands Tour later this month, along with uncapped Central Stags wicket-keeper Dane Cleaver, who's been picked for the one-off T20 International at Napier's McLean Park next Friday night, March 25.



With 12 Blackcaps white-ball regulars unavailable due to the IPL, there's opportunities for the pace bowling duo of Ben Sears and Scott Kuggeleijn, who have been selected in just the T20I squad alongside Cleaver.

The 24-year-old Sears will be looking to add to his two T20 International caps following his debut in Bangladesh last September, while Kuggeleijn has played 20 games for the Blackcaps.

Tom Latham will lead both sides and keep wickets in the three-game ODI series, which carries ICC Super League qualifying points and doubles as Ross Taylor's international career swansong.

Taylor, along with Canterbury batter Henry Nicholls and Auckland Aces quick Kyle Jamieson have been selected for just the one-day component of the tour, which begins at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on March 29 before heading to Hamilton's Seddon Park for games two and three on April 2 and 4.

Matt Henry and Blair Tickner cover the other pace bowling spots across the two squads along with all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and Doug Bracewell.

Martin Guptill, Will Young and Mark Chapman provide the batting for both sides, while Ish Sodhi will be the lead spinner.

New Zealand ODI and T20 squads for Netherland's Tour: Tom Latham (c) (wk), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk) - T20 only, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson - ODI only, Scott Kuggeleijn - T20 only, Henry Nicholls - ODI only, Ben Sears - T20 only, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor - ODI only, Blair Tickner, and Will Young. (ANI)

