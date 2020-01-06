Ross Taylor surpasses Fleming to become leading run-getter for Kiwis in Tests

Sydney [Australia], Jan 6 (ANI): Ross Taylor on Monday went past Stephen Fleming to become the leading run-getter for New Zealand in Test cricket.

He achieved this feat in the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In his 13-year-long cricketing career, he has scored 19 tons and 33 fifties in the longest format of the game. The right-handed batsman has now scored 7174 runs in 99 games at an average of 46.28.

Previously, Fleming held the record for scoring the most runs for New Zealand in Test cricket. He made 7172 runs in 111 games at an average of 40.06.

Taylor now holds New Zealand's record in both Tests and ODIs, having also passed Fleming in the 50-over format last February against Bangladesh in Dunedin.

The 35-year-old batsman made 22 runs in pursuit of 416 runs to win the match. He was bowled out by Pat Cummins, reducing the visitors to 38/5 in 18.3 overs.

On day four, Australia declared their innings after scoring 217 runs for the loss of two wickets. David Warner played an unbeaten knock of 111 runs and scored his 24th century. Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne scored 40 and 59 runs respectively.

For the Blackcaps, Todd Astle and Matt Henry got a wicket each. (ANI)

