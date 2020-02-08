Ross Taylor's knock enables NZ to post 273/8 against India in second ODI

Auckland [New Zealand], Feb 8 (ANI): Ross Taylor's unbeaten knock of 73 runs enabled New Zealand to post 273/8 against India in the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday here at the Eden Park.

Yuzvendra Chahal scalped three wickets while Ravindra Jadeja took one.

Put in to bat first, New Zealand got off to a steady start as openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls put on 93 runs for the first wicket. However, the introduction of spin paid a dividend for India as Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Nicholls (41), after getting him adjudged leg-before wicket.

Tom Blundell, then joined Guptill in the middle, and the duo increased the tempo of the Kiwi innings by stitching a partnership of 49 runs. Looking to go after the bowling, Blundell (22) perished, as Shardul Thakur had him caught at mid-on, reducing Kiwis to 142/2.

Soon after, misjudgment between the wickets cost Guptill (79) his wicket in the 30th over and New Zealand found itself with two new batters at the crease. The hero from the previous match, Tom Latham (7) also failed to leave a mark, after being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja, and this reduced the hosts to 171/4.

The hosts lost key wickets of Jimmy Neesham (3), Colin de Grandhomme (5), and Mark Chapman (0) leaving, New Zealand in a spot of bother at 187/7.

Chahal and Jadeja did not allow Ross Taylor to go after the bowling, and the duo kept taking wickets at the other end.

In the final few overs, Taylor managed to get hold off the quick bowlers, and he allowed the hosts to go past the 270-run mark. He ended up stitching together a partnership of 74 runs with debutant Kyle Jamieson. (ANI)

