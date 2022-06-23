Roy, Buttler shine as England sweep ODI series against Netherlands

Amstelveen [Netherlands], June 23 (ANI): Top knocks by Jason Roy and Jos Buttler powered England to an eight-wicket win as they also clean swept the three-match ODI series against Netherlands on Wednesday.

An unbeaten ton by Roy and an unbeaten knock of 86 runs by Buttler helped England chase the target of 245 runs in just 30.1 overs and at a loss of only two wickets, here at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. With this win, England white-washed the three-match ODI series with a lead of 3-0.

Put to bat first, Netherlands had a pathetic start to their innings as they lost the wicket of the opener, Vikramjit Singh, in the fifth over, with only 16 runs on the board. The batter was caught by Dawid Malan on David Willey's delivery. Tom Cooper joined hands with opener Max ODowd and the duo anchored the innings for some time.

Cooper scored 33 runs off 37 balls before being caught by Liam Livingstone on Brydon Carse's delivery in the 18th over, leaving the team's total at 88/2. Max ODowd also departed in the 25th over, after claiming his half-century off 69 balls.

Bas de Leede and skipper Scott Edwards came to the crease and changed the momentum of the game. The duo stitched an 84-run partnership and gave Netherlands a strong hand. But it was England, who had the last laugh as Brydon Carse struck against and dismissed de Leede in the 40th over after scoring 56 runs off 78 balls.



Teja Nidamanuru came to the crease but could not stand for long as he was stumped by Buttler on Adil Rashid's delivery. In the very next over by Willey, Logan van Beek also departed without scoring a single run and left Netherlands struggling at 216/6.

In the 47th over, Tim Pringle was run out by Malan and departed after scoring only 6 runs. In the next over, Aryan Dutt fell prey to Willey's spell and went back without opening his account. Edwards on one end kept on scoring but his reign also came to an end after he was caught by Roy on David Payne's delivery. Paul van Meekeren also departed in the 50th over and ended Netherlands' innings at 244.

chasing 245, England made a great start as they smashed 81 runs in just 9 overs, with Roy and Philip Salt playing great knocks. It was in the 10th over, when van Meekeren sent the latter back to the dugout after scoring 49 runs. It was followed by Dawid Malan's dismissal in the same over.

Facing two blows back-to-back, England brought Jos Buttler to the crease and along with Roy, the batter made a mockery of the Netherlands bowling line-up.

The duo chased down the huge-looking target of 245 runs in a mere 30.1 overs and claimed victory by 8 wickets and also clinched the three-match ODI series.

Brief scores: Netherlands 244 (Scott Edwards 64, Bas de Leede 56; David Willey 4/36) vs England (Jason Roy 101*, Jos Buttler 86*; Paul van Meekeren 2/59). (ANI)

