Roy is honoured to receive Test cap from Alastair Cook

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): England opening batsman Jason Roy on Sunday said that it was an honour to get a Test cap from legend batsman Alastair Cook in the one-off Test against Ireland.

Roy took to Twitter and wrote, "What an honour it was to receive my cap from this legend. Big boots to fill."



Roy was instrumental during England's first-ever 50-over World Cup victory. The team led by Eoin Morgan defeated New Zealand on the basis of boundary countback rule on July 14 as the 50-over match and the subsequent super-over could not separate the teams.

In his debut Test match, he played an inning of 5 and 72 against Ireland. England won the only match against Ireland by 143 runs.

In the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, he amassed 443 runs in seven innings.

The 29-year-old Roy was included in the Ashes squad for the upcoming home series against Australia.

Following is the 14-man squad: Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes (vc), Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

England and Australia will compete in five Ashes Test matches from August 1 to September 16. (ANI)

