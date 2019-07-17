Royal Mail to celebrate England cricket teams' World Cup victories

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Royal Mail is set to unveil special stamps and white and gold postboxes to celebrate England cricket teams' -- men and women -- both holding the ICC Cricket World Cup winners' titles simultaneously.
The men's team lifted their first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 title. While women's team was crowned as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 winner.
Royal Mail will roll out 15 special edition postboxes at each ground used in the tournament to mark the historic achievement of both England teams, starting with a postbox outside Lord's Cricket Ground where both sold-out finals were held, Lord's Cricket Ground reported.
The postal service and courier company will also launch special postboxes at locations that are significant to the skippers of both the winning teams - men's captain Eoin Morgan and women's captain Heather Knight.
The Royal Mail team will paint the selected postboxes to white with images of a bat, ball and stumps in gold over the coming week.
The postboxes will remain decorated for a three-month period and will be complemented by a permanent gold plaque. The plaque celebrates England cricket's historic achievement as a joint holder of ICC Cricket World Cup titles.
Special stamps featuring images of both the squads will be issued. Designed on two miniature sheets, one sheet will have images of the men's team from their successful ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign while the other will feature images of women's team from their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 campaign. Each sheet consists of two first-class stamps and two value stamps.
Women's team defeated India by nine runs at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017. All-rounder Natalie Sciver hit a fifty before pacer Anya Shrubsole took a six-wicket haul to deny India from their first-ever title.
Men's team beat New Zealand at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 on the basis of boundary countback rule as the two teams could not be separated despite the 50-over match and subsequent super over. (ANI)
