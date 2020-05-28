Royal Rajasthan Foundation to host three-part series on mental health and wellbeing

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 27 (ANI): The Royal Rajasthan Foundation, in association with NS Vahia Foundation and McLean Hospital will bring a three-part series 'Mind, Body & Soul' - a platform to discuss positivity, mental health, and happiness.

The platform will bring together medical experts and personalities, who bring their knowledge and experience to the fore.

The first session will see cricket legend Rahul Dravid join Royals' Head Physio John Gloster, Dr Ipsit Vahia & Dr Lisa Coyne, in a freewheeling conversation about mental health and how it correlates to future success.

The importance of mental illnesses in these times has been brought to the forefront with many people across various sectors in the country facing issues and challenges in this current lockdown situation.

Through the three-part series, Royal Rajasthan Foundation wishes to encourage discussions around mental health and remove barriers by disseminating vital information that will help people around the world learn and address the issues that impact their mental being.

Dravid has addressed how mental health can be an issue at a very young age too and needs to be dealt with utmost professional care. Through his work at the National Cricket Academy, Dravid has outlined a structure focussed on grassroots cricket development wherein discussions over mental health occur from time to time and players get an opportunity to get guidance by experts.

It is commendable to see the success stories of the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Riyan Parag and many more who have worked under Dravid and been part of the strategic plan to develop themselves not just physically but mentally too to handle success and failures in life.

Rajasthan Royals' Executive Chairman, Ranjit Barthakur expressed his delight on the launch of the new initiative and said, "It's fantastic to be launching a product you truly believe in. The idea behind this initiative is to talk about how people need to change their focus on beliefs around mental health. Rather than focusing on mental and emotional pain as something that needs to be eradicated, people need to realise it's ok to feel low, it's ok to shed those tears and feel vulnerable in some situations."

The further sessions will be held on June 3 and June 10. The second session will have Indian batsman Robin Uthappa in conversation with medical experts and John Gloster while the concluding session for this series will see the Indian pacer Varun Aaron. (ANI)

