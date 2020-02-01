RP Singh thanks Ganguly, Jay Shah after being appointed CAC member

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Former cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh expressed his gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah after he was appointed as the member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

Apart from Singh, former cricketers Madan Lal and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik have also been appointed as CAC members.

The members have been appointed for a term of one year.

Lal was a member of the Indian side that lifted the 1983 World Cup and has played 39 Tests and 67 ODIs for India. He later served as the coach of the national side and was also a member of the senior selection committee.

RP Singh appeared for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was a part of the Indian team that emerged victorious in 2007 T20 World Cup while Naik represented India in 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is. (ANI)

