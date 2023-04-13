RR batter Jos Buttler completes 3,000 runs in IPL, becomes 3rd fastest player to do so

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler completed 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

The England wicketkeeper-batter accomplished this milestone during his side's IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In the match, Buttler scored 52 off 36 balls. His knock consisted of a four and three sixes and runs came at a strike rate of over 144. This was his third half-century in IPL 2023 out of four innings.

In the ongoing IPL 2023, Buttler is the third-highest run-getter so far. He has 204 runs in four innings at an average of 51.00 and a strike rate of 170, with three fifties. His best score is 79.

In his 86-match IPL career, Buttler has now scored 3,035 runs at an average of 40.46. His runs have come at a strike rate of 150.91. He has scored five centuries and 18 fifties in 85 innings, with the best individual score of 124.

He is the third-fastest to reach the 3,000-run mark in IPL in terms of innings taken, behind West Indies legend Chris Gayle (75 innings) and India opener KL Rahul (80 innings). Below Buttler are stars like Australian opener David Warner and South African batter Faf Du Plessis (94 innings).

Buttler is the 21st batter in the all-time highest run-scorers list in league's history. The top-five run-getters in IPL are: star India batter Virat Kohli (6,788 runs), India opener Shikhar Dhawan (6,469 runs), David Warner (6,090), India skipper Rohit Sharma (5,966) and former India middle-order batter Suresh Raina (5,528).



With this win over CSK, RR is the table-toppers, having won three out of their four matches. They have a total of six points. CSK is at the fifth spot with two wins and two losses and a total of four points.

Coming to the match, after being put to bat first by CSK, RR posted 175/8 in their 20 overs. After Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) fell early, Jos Buttler (52 off 36 balls, with one four and three sixes) put on a 77-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Paddikal (38 off 26 balls, with five boundaries). In the middle order, knocks from Ravichandran Ashwin (30 in 22 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (30* in 18 balls, with one four and two sixes) helped RR reach a competitive total.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Tushar Deshpande (2/37) and Akash Singh (2/40) also took two wickets, but leaked runs. Moeen Ali took 1/21 in his two overs.

During the chase of 176 runs, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early for just eight runs. Following that, a 68-run stand followed between Ajinkya Rahane (31 off 19 balls with two fours and a six) and Devon Conway. Conway would go on to make 50 in 38 balls, consisting of six fours, but he failed to get support from the other end.

With CSK at 113/6 in 15 overs, MS Dhoni and Jadeja tried to win it for CSK, but fell short by three runs. CSK finished at 172/6 in their 20 overs, with Dhoni (32* off 17 balls, with one four and three sixes) and Jadeja (25* in 15 balls, one four and two sixes) stitching a 59-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Ashwin (2/25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for RR. Adam Zampa and Sandeep Sharma took a wicket each.

Ashwin's all-round performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 172/6 (Devon Conway 50(37), MS Dhoni 32* (17) and Ravichandran Ashwin 2/25) and Rajasthan Royals 175/8 (Jos Buttler 52(36), Devdutt Padikkal 38(26) and Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) vs Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

