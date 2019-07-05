Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in action
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in action

Runs are not far away, says Glenn Maxwell

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:33 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI): Australia's aggressive batsman Glen Maxwell said that runs did not come as he liked but they are not far away from him.
"Runs just haven't come the way I would have liked, but I don't think they're far away. It is nice to be relaxed when I go out in the middle," International Cricket Council quoted Maxwell as saying.
The 30-year-old, the all-rounder has the highest score of 46 runs against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He has a total of 143 runs in the tournament so far.
Maxwell did not look promising in batting as he lacked the form.
Maxwell further stated that he is now doing the right things and training well. All-rounder failed to leave his mark in the World Cup.
"It is a bit of maturity and growth and trust in my preparation. I think I would have been searching for something a couple of years ago, whereas now when I go out to bat, I have been doing the right things and training the right way," Maxwell said.
Australia are at the top of the teams standing with 14 points in their eight matches. Maxwell stated that he will love to stay here and wants Australia to finish at the top of the table.
"I would love to stay here. The incentive to finish top would be great. To get as much time as you can in one place, you don't have to pack your bags again," Maxwell concluded.
Australia will play against South Africa in their last match of the round-robin format on July 6. (ANI)

