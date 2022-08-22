Russell Domingo feels split-coaching plan will be "great" for Bangladesh cricket

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 22 (ANI): Russell Domingo feels that the "split-coaching plan" will be a "great idea" for Bangladesh cricket after Sridharan Sriram was appointed technical consultant of the team till the T20 World Cup in October.

Bangladesh Cricket Board introduced a split-coaching plan for the men's national side with their decision to keep current head coach Russell Domingo in charge of the Test and ODI sides.

BCB has appointed Sridharan Sriram as the technical director for the T20I planning.

"I think it's a great idea. It gives me a nice focus on the Test match and 50-overs stuff," ESPNcricinfo quoted Domingo as saying.



"We have had some great results, and bad results, in T20s. I don't think it is a bad idea to make a fresh approach in T20s. I am very open-minded about it," he added.

"It is not my team. It is not about me. I am all for making the team better. It gives me nice clarity with the 50-over World Cup coming. We know there's a lot of work [to be done] with the Test team," said Domingo.

"Family life is important for me. It is very difficult to sustain - to come to tournaments fresh, to come in with a good attitude. Everyone has their opinion. I know my philosophy. I know my coaching style. I don't have too much of a comment on it," he added.

Bangladesh's first game at the Asia Cup is against Afghanistan in Sharjah on August 30, before an eagerly-awaited encounter against Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 1.

Bangladesh Asia Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed. (ANI)

