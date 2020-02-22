Russell, Thomas, Allen, Hope return to Windies T20I squad against Sri Lanka

St John's [Antigua], Feb 22 (ANI): West Indies have brought Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, and Shai Hope back in the T20I squad against Sri Lanka.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) have named a 14-member squad on Saturday for the two-match series in Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Russell has successfully completed the CWI return-to-play assessment programme under the supervision of the CWI medical team in his native Jamaica. He has so far played 47 T20Is for the West Indies.

Thomas is selected after making a full recovery from a car accident in Jamaica recently. Additionally, wicket-keeper batsman Shai Hope has been included alongside left-arm spinner Fabian Allen.

Shimron Hetmyer completed a fitness assessment earlier in the week and successfully reached the minimum required standard for selection.

Commenting on the squad, CWI Lead Selector Roger Harper said: "Shai Hope provides an opening option and cover as a back-up wicket-keeper also. Fabian Allen returns from the injury he sustained in the series against Afghanistan late last year. He will provide a spin bowling option as well as adding depth to the batting group."

Windies squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.

Sri Lanka are currently hosting the Caribbean side for the three-match ODI series which will conclude on March 1. The host won the first ODI by one wicket.

The two T20Is will be played at the Pallakele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on March 4 and 6. (ANI)

