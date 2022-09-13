Rwanda qualify for ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, defeat Tanzania

Gaborone [Botswana], September 13 (ANI): Rwanda have claimed the final spot in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup after winning in a thriller in the Africa qualifier final held in Botswana. They defeated Tanzania by six wickets.

With this, all the sixteen teams participating in the tournament have been decided.

Rwanda defeated Tanzania with all-rounder Henriette Ishimwe claiming figures of 2/7 and also contributing 17* with her willow.



She was able to accelerate her side's run chase during the middle overs to ensure that Tanzania's total of 84 runs was chased with more than four overs to spare.

It will be the first time that Rwanda will participate in an ICC World Cup tournament at any level and they could face quality sides like India, Australia and England.

ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament and it will be held in January 2023 in South Africa. (ANI)

